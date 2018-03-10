Popular Topics
Police hunt suspects after attempted cash heist in Boksburg

It's understood a group of armed men started shooting at the cash van while travelling on the N12 on Saturday.

An attempted cash heist took place in Boksburg on Saturday, 10 March 2018. Picture: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for criminals involved in an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg.

It's understood a group of armed men started shooting at the cash van while travelling on the N12 on Saturday.

After the truck was forced to stop, one of the criminals used explosives to blow it up.

The police's Mavela Masondo said: “Police are looking for the suspects who are thought to be driving a white Ford Focus and a white Ford Ranger.”

