Police hunt suspects after attempted cash heist in Boksburg

It's understood a group of armed men started shooting at the cash van while travelling on the N12 on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for criminals involved in an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg.
After the truck was forced to stop, one of the criminals used explosives to blow it up.
The police's Mavela Masondo said: “Police are looking for the suspects who are thought to be driving a white Ford Focus and a white Ford Ranger.”
