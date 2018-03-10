NW health committee lays charges against Premier Supra Mahumapelo, others
It seems the North West government's woes continue following the fraud and corruption case opened against its provincial head.
JOHANNESBURG - The North West health and social development portfolio committee in the legislature has laid charges against Premier Supra Mahumapelo, the finance MEC and health HOD following allegations of corruption and mismanagement of public funds.
The portfolio committee says it has found evidence that the three senior government officials are implicated in dodgy dealings, some linking to the controversial Gupta family.
Health and social development portfolio committee head Madoda Samabatha says charges against Mahumapelo and the finance MEC relate to a string of anomalies at the Health Department.
“All these things I’m telling you has not been secured properly. We have not problem with health being privatised at that level, but the worst part is all these privatisations are not proper.”
He says health HOD Thabo Lekalakala implicated himself in a Gupta-linked tender before the legislature recently.
“The HOD then confessed to taking that money, about R30 million, in advance.”
The Hawks raided Mahumapelo’s offices this week. They searched for documents relating to a multimillion rand IT contract with Nepo Data Dynamics, contracted to align all government IT systems in the province.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
