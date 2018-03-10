Mossel Bay farmer will be back in court next week
The farmer allegedly drove into the worker's house with a tractor while he was inside in an attempt to evict him.
CAPE TOWN - A Mossel Bay farmer accused of trying to kill a farmworker is expected back in court next week.
The farmer allegedly drove into the worker's house with a tractor while he was inside, in an attempt to evict him.
He was then arrested last Sunday on charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and common assault.
The man has appeared in court for a bail application, which has been postponed to next week.
The injured farmworker's lawyer, Regan Brown, sought interim relief from the court on Friday to get the farmer to fix the damage to the house.
The court ruled in Brown’s favour.
“We approached the court on an urgent basis to get interim relief over the dwelling demolished by the farm owner. If he could not restore it, he would have to put up a wendy house. He has the option to appeal this or abide by the court’s ruling.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
