Madikizela-Mandela confident ANC will be victorious in 2019 elections

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela says the ANC has triumphed over obstacles and its current form will surprise many.

SOWETO - Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela says she is confident that the African National Congress (ANC) will remain in power come the 2019 general elections.

She says the ANC has triumphed over obstacles and its current form will surprise many.

She was speaking shortly after registering to vote at the Orlando West High School in Soweto on Saturday.

Madikizela-Mandela says the ANC is well and alive.

“We’re going to surprise the country; I’ve just told them inside that they must watch the space. I’m back.”

She says South Africa still needs the party.

“We’re going to overcome, we’ve already overcome some of the obstacles and I’m confident that we will lead this South Africa to victory.”

The stalwart is a registered voter for the 2019 elections at the school, a station she has always used to vote since the dawn of democracy.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape provincial electoral officer Courtney Sampson has encouraged young people to register for the 2019 elections.

More than 22,000 voting registration stations are open on Saturday and Sunday across the country with 1,586 voting centres in the Western Cape.

Sampson says they are doing everything in their power to ensure all registered voters and their residential addresses are captured, as per a court order in 2016.

“To have your name on the voters’ roll is a badge of honour. I think this is one of the founding documents of our current day South Africa; that’s the voters’ roll. I think that’s everybody’s responsibility, especially young people to step up to the plate and say: I’m going to be on that voters’ roll and I’m going to make sure that I’m there.”

The Constitutional Court gave the Independent Electoral Commission until June this year to update its records.

Voting stations across the country open at 8 am and close at 5 pm this weekend.