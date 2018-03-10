Lawyer: Evidence doesn’t support spying charges
It emerged on Friday that the Hawks have charged Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg in connection with the project 'Sunday Evenings'.
PRETORIA - Three former South African Revenue Service (Sars) employees have strongly rejected allegations that they spied on the Scorpions more than a decade ago.
It emerged on Friday that the Hawks have charged Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg in connection with the so-called project Sunday Evenings.
The operation involved retrieving intercepted communications on Sunday evenings.
Both Pillay and van Loggerenberg were implicated in the now discredited reports about a unit within Sars which was unlawfully spying on people.
The three Sars officials’ attorney, Bernard Hotz, says this case is based on the same complaint which led to the failed attempt to prosecute former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
“This particular charge emanates from the discredited KPMG report. It’s nothing new and goes back to those times. There’s no new evidence that my clients are aware of.”
Hotz says there is simply no case.
“The evidence which exists thus far doesn’t support the charges which have been brought against the individuals.”
The three former Sars officials are due in court on 9 April.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Pupil who attacked teacher at Sedibeng school will face disciplinary action
-
‘Qedani Mahlangu must be treated like a citizen of SA’
-
NW health committee lays charges against Premier Supra Mahumapelo, others
-
IEC again urges South Africans to register to vote
-
Sassa, Post Office must explain statements over payment plan
-
[UPDATE] 2 hospitalised after robbers target G4S van in Boksburg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.