IEC all set for voter registration weekend
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it’s all system go as its registration drive gets underway this weekend.
Voters are expected to visit their voting station to update their information or register to vote for the 2019 elections.
The commission says over 22,600 voting station will open across the country from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.
It’s also calling on all registered voters to help the commission to ensure an accurate and credible voters’ roll.
The IEC’s vice chairperson Terry Tselane says: “We’ll be updating the details of people of whom we don’t have addresses. Secondly, we are allowing people who have moved to change their details. We are also allowing first-time voters to register for the 2019 election.”
Tselane says people should bring along their identity document.
“The only requirement is a bar-coded ID or a smart code. There is no need for proof of residence. If a person lies of mispresents their information, it’s a criminal offence and action will be taken.”
You can check whether you're registered on the IEC website. You'll need your ID number to check. Alternatively, you can send an SMS with your ID number to 32810 which will cost R1 per SMS.
