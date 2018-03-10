IEC all set for voter registration weekend

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
Go

IEC all set for voter registration weekend

Voters are expected to visit their voting station to update their information or register to vote for the 2019 elections.

FILE: An IEC official takes down the details of a new eligible voter registering in the Denver community near Johannesburg's CBD. EWN.
FILE: An IEC official takes down the details of a new eligible voter registering in the Denver community near Johannesburg's CBD. EWN.
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it’s all system go as its registration drive gets underway this weekend.

Voters are expected to visit their voting station to update their information or register to vote for the 2019 elections.

The commission says over 22,600 voting station will open across the country from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s also calling on all registered voters to help the commission to ensure an accurate and credible voters’ roll.

The IEC’s vice chairperson Terry Tselane says: “We’ll be updating the details of people of whom we don’t have addresses. Secondly, we are allowing people who have moved to change their details. We are also allowing first-time voters to register for the 2019 election.”

Tselane says people should bring along their identity document.

“The only requirement is a bar-coded ID or a smart code. There is no need for proof of residence. If a person lies of mispresents their information, it’s a criminal offence and action will be taken.”

You can check whether you're registered on the IEC website. You'll need your ID number to check. Alternatively, you can send an SMS with your ID number to 32810 which will cost R1 per SMS.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA