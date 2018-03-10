IEC again urges South Africans to register to vote
Deputy chairperson of the electoral commission Terry Tselane says political parties also have the responsibility to ensure that people are registered.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has called on South Africans to register to vote or update their credentials at their nearest station, as the registration drive kicks off this weekend.
Deputy chairperson of the electoral commission Terry Tselane says political parties also have the responsibility to ensure that people are registered for the upcoming general elections.
He was speaking to the media in Soweto.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made his way to Hitekani Primary School in Soweto, where he was expected to update his details.
#RegisterToVote pic.twitter.com/UVPtk7vs6V— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2018
Meanwhile, Tselane says the IEC has done all it can do and it’s now up to political parties to mobilise communities.
“We ran a strong campaign to ensure we reached as many people as possible. However, political parties also have a responsibility to mobilise people to become part of this process.”
#ANCSG @DrAceMagashule urges young people to #RegisterToVote & those who registered before to #UpdateYourAddress pic.twitter.com/op41KGuBhB— African National Congress (@MYANC) March 10, 2018
African National Congress national working committee member Zizi Kodwa says voting is important.
“We make a call for young people to register because they are the future. The only way to participate in the democracy is to ensure that you vote.”
Can't visit your correct voting station on the #RegWeekend of 10 & 11 March to check and update your address? Check & update your address online at https://t.co/nvLzFmZHtC, or call our helpline on 0800 11 8000 for assistance. Let's #AddresstheVotersRoll together! pic.twitter.com/95pj5WY6Ws— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) March 9, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Pupil who attacked teacher at Sedibeng school will face disciplinary action
-
‘Qedani Mahlangu must be treated like a citizen of SA’
-
NW health committee lays charges against Premier Supra Mahumapelo, others
-
Sassa, Post Office must explain statements over payment plan
-
[UPDATE] 2 hospitalised after robbers target G4S van in Boksburg
-
Ramaphosa vows to tackle youth unemployment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.