IEC again urges South Africans to register to vote

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has called on South Africans to register to vote or update their credentials at their nearest station, as the registration drive kicks off this weekend.

Deputy chairperson of the electoral commission Terry Tselane says political parties also have the responsibility to ensure that people are registered for the upcoming general elections.

He was speaking to the media in Soweto.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made his way to Hitekani Primary School in Soweto, where he was expected to update his details.

Meanwhile, Tselane says the IEC has done all it can do and it’s now up to political parties to mobilise communities.

“We ran a strong campaign to ensure we reached as many people as possible. However, political parties also have a responsibility to mobilise people to become part of this process.”

African National Congress national working committee member Zizi Kodwa says voting is important.

“We make a call for young people to register because they are the future. The only way to participate in the democracy is to ensure that you vote.”

Can't visit your correct voting station on the #RegWeekend of 10 & 11 March to check and update your address? Check & update your address online at https://t.co/nvLzFmZHtC, or call our helpline on 0800 11 8000 for assistance. Let's #AddresstheVotersRoll together! pic.twitter.com/95pj5WY6Ws — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) March 9, 2018

