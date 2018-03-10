Hangberg residents hope for answers in upcoming meeting with De Lille
Residents are demanding their land back where they were once forcefully removed during apartheid.
CAPE TOWN - Hangberg residents are hoping to get their questions answered by Mayor Patricia de Lille regarding housing, land and service delivery issues.
A group of residents took to the streets in Hangberg almost a week ago and handed over a memorandum to the city's mayoral committee member Suzette Little.
Residents are demanding their land back where they were once forcefully removed during apartheid.
Hangberg community leader Roscoe Jacobs said: “We want proof from the City of Cape Town that they’ve been engaging national government on the transfer of land, they need to show us communication and then we’d want to know what’s the way forward in terms of that particular issue.”
Demands also include the formalisation of the Hangberg Development Forum and a request for more information on the new housing development in the area.
The residents are due to meet with de Lille next week Thursday.
More in Local
-
It's all systems go for Cape Town Cycle Tour
-
ANC KZN elections coordinator, 2 residents killed
-
Police hunt suspects after attempted cash heist in Boksburg
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa and Madikizela-Mandela register to vote
-
‘Your vote can contribute greatly to change in SA’
-
Madikizela-Mandela confident ANC will be victorious in 2019 elections
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.