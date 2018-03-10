Hangberg residents hope for answers in upcoming meeting with De Lille

Residents are demanding their land back where they were once forcefully removed during apartheid.

CAPE TOWN - Hangberg residents are hoping to get their questions answered by Mayor Patricia de Lille regarding housing, land and service delivery issues.

A group of residents took to the streets in Hangberg almost a week ago and handed over a memorandum to the city's mayoral committee member Suzette Little.

Residents are demanding their land back where they were once forcefully removed during apartheid.

Hangberg community leader Roscoe Jacobs said: “We want proof from the City of Cape Town that they’ve been engaging national government on the transfer of land, they need to show us communication and then we’d want to know what’s the way forward in terms of that particular issue.”

Demands also include the formalisation of the Hangberg Development Forum and a request for more information on the new housing development in the area.

The residents are due to meet with de Lille next week Thursday.