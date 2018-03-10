Gill Packham murder investigation incomplete - State
Her husband, Rob Packham, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday where he was released on R50,000 bail.
CAPE TOWN - The State says its investigation into the murder of Gill Packham is still incomplete.
He was handcuffed shortly after his wife's body was found in a torched car at the Diep River train station a few weeks ago.
Packham has been placed under house arrest until the end of the month.
The court has ruled it is satisfied that the accused is not a flight risk.
The State says it still has to conclude its investigation into the matter, with several reports outstanding.
The case will be transferred to the Western Cape High Court once it is ready for trial.
The State has indicated it has a strong case against Packham, who’s a general manager of the cooldrink company Twizza.
In an affidavit read out in court, Packham’s lawyer argued his client is still supporting one of his daughters who recently graduated from Stellenbosch University.
The State previously submitted that blood presumably belonging to his slain wife was found in the garage, bathroom and door of the accused’s car.
It has also been alleged that the couple was experiencing marital problems.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
