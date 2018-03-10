FUL wants Ramaphosa to suspend Abrahams over charges against ex-Sars officials
The three were served summons and charged with allegedly illegally spying on the scorpions a decade ago.
JOHANNESBURG - Freedom Under Law (FUL) says it plans to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa urging him to suspend prosecutions head Shaun Abrahams following renewed charges filed against three former Sars senior officials.
The FUL says it's disappointed that even after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was publicly humiliated when it was forced to abandon this case almost two years ago, it’s instituted charges again.
The FUL’s Johann Kriegler, a former Constitutional Court judge, says as in the last NPA attempt to charge three former senior Sars officials, he doesn’t believe there is a reasonable case against them.
“The prosecuting authority disagreed with us and eventually had to retreat in disarray.”
He says the organisation is considering writing to Ramaphosa to implement the Pretoria High Court's decision to have Abrahams removed.
The three former Sars officials are scheduled to make their first court appearance next month. The trio says they believe their evidence will vindicate them.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
