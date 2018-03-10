FUL wants Ramaphosa to suspend Abrahams over charges against ex-Sars officials

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
Go

FUL wants Ramaphosa to suspend Abrahams over charges against ex-Sars officials

The three were served summons and charged with allegedly illegally spying on the scorpions a decade ago.

Johann Kriegler. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Johann Kriegler. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Freedom Under Law (FUL) says it plans to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa urging him to suspend prosecutions head Shaun Abrahams following renewed charges filed against three former Sars senior officials.

The three were served summons and charged with allegedly illegally spying on the scorpions a decade ago.

The FUL says it's disappointed that even after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was publicly humiliated when it was forced to abandon this case almost two years ago, it’s instituted charges again.

The FUL’s Johann Kriegler, a former Constitutional Court judge, says as in the last NPA attempt to charge three former senior Sars officials, he doesn’t believe there is a reasonable case against them.

“The prosecuting authority disagreed with us and eventually had to retreat in disarray.”

He says the organisation is considering writing to Ramaphosa to implement the Pretoria High Court's decision to have Abrahams removed.

The three former Sars officials are scheduled to make their first court appearance next month. The trio says they believe their evidence will vindicate them.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA