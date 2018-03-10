De Lille to meet with landowners, business leaders following housing protests
Patricia de Lille met with leaders on Thursday and promised to attend monthly meetings with them and councillors in the Philippi area.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will be meeting with landowners and business people in Philippi next week to discuss issues of illegal land occupation.
This comes after a week of protests by disgruntled community members over a lack of housing.
Her spokesperson Xolani Koyana says: “The meeting that has been set up for next week with landowners and businesses will determine how we proceed. At this stage, no timelines were provided to the leadership.”
Meanwhile, Koyana says further negotiations with Gugulethu protesters can't take place if violence continues. A Post Office and several cars were burnt, and a social development office damaged during protests over housing on Monday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
