CT central line suspended again

CAPE TOWN - Services on Cape Town’s central line has been suspended once again.

The busy commuter railway line is said to be closed off until further notice following a pantograph hook-up at Netreg on Friday.

Metrorail says technical teams are on site repairing the damage.

The rail agency's Riana Scott says monthly and weekly ticket holders can utilise Golden Arrow Bus service.

“During a pantograph hook-up, the electricity must be switched off because there are 20 sections, each with 67 metres. This morning the guys are going in with the diesel, taking the wire train and fixing it up and they will let us know as soon as they’re done.”

About two weeks ago, the central line was re-opened after it had been suspended for almost six weeks.

This was after a security guard was killed at Chris Hani Station.

