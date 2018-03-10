ANC KZN elections coordinator, 2 residents killed
It's understood ANC official Nqobile Mkhize was shot by unknown criminals in the early hours of Saturday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the murder of the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) elections coordinator and two community members from Imfume Village near Durban.
It's understood ANC official Nqobile Mkhize was shot by unknown criminals in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The incident took place at his home in Imfume village.
Police say two community members were killed by the criminals as they were fleeing the scene.
The police's Nqobile Gwala said: “The suspects kicked the door open and fired towards him. He died at the scene and the motive for the attack is unknown.”
At the same time, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has called on South Africans to register to vote or update their credentials at their nearest station, as the registration drive kicked off this weekend.
Deputy chairperson of the electoral commission Terry Tselane said political parties also have the responsibility to ensure that people are registered for the upcoming general elections.
He was speaking to the media in Soweto on Saturday morning.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made his way to Hitekani Primary School in Soweto, where he updated his details.
Meanwhile, Tselane said the IEC has done all it can do and it’s now up to political parties to mobilise communities.
“We ran a strong campaign to ensure we reached as many people as possible. However, political parties also have a responsibility to mobilise people to become part of this process.”
African National Congress national working committee member Zizi Kodwa said voting is important.
“We make a call for young people to register because they are the future. The only way to participate in the democracy is to ensure that you vote.”
Additional reporting by Pelane Phakgadi.
