It's all systems go for Cape Town Cycle Tour

CAPE TOWN - Organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour says it’s all systems go for Sunday's event.

Thousands of people across the country will take part in the 40th edition of the tour.

The iconic event is expected to attract about 35,000 cyclists.

Cycle Tour director David Bellairs is confident that the event will take place.

“The 40th edition is up and ready to roll and we’re very excited. We had our last joint operation meeting today and the green light has been given.”

Last year, the tour was cancelled on the day due to strong winds.

This is the first time in 35 years that the participants go past the castle before going onto the Nelson Mandela Boulevard.

