2 killed as taxi transporting learners crashes in EC

The accident occurred on Friday night at Mbewuleni Village in Dutywa along the R408.

CAPE TOWN - Two people were fatality wounded when a taxi carrying learners crashed in the Eastern Cape.

Butterworth police spokesperson Jackson Manatha says among the deceased is a 17-year-old teenager.

“Sadly, a 17-year-old girl and a 27-year-old driver passed away on the spot. Other learners were rushed to the hospital.”

Meanwhile, five people remain in a critical condition after a bakkie and a car collided on the R21 and R23 split in Kempton Park on Saturday morning.

ER24 responded to the accident where a VW light vehicle and bakkie collided. ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

“At about 7:15 am, paramedics were called to the scene and found a man in VW and nine other people in bakkie who sustained serious to moderate injuries.”

Siddall added that the patients aged 25 to 40 were taken to nearby hospitals for further care.