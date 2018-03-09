Zuma to join ANC leaders on voter registration drive

The ruling party has given an update on its state of readiness. The ANC says it will embark on an intensive voter registration drive through visits to various communities.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) embarks on its first big registration drive this weekend, the African National Congress (ANC) says it's leaders, including former president Jacob Zuma, will be deployed to various parts of the country.

The party has called on South Africans and young people in particular to register.

The party's head of elections Fikile Mbalula said: “The campaign of the ANC is led by the president of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa. So, there is no question about those who come on board to complement the campaign and volunteer for the African National Congress. President Zuma, in his retirement as the former president and a veteran, has availed himself.”

Earlier on Friday, it emerged that Mbalula has resigned as a Member of Parliament (MP).

Mbalula is the second former minister after Lynne Brown to resign as an MP, following Ramaphosa’s changes to Cabinet.

