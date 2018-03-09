Zuma to join ANC leaders on voter registration drive
The ruling party has given an update on its state of readiness. The ANC says it will embark on an intensive voter registration drive through visits to various communities.
JOHANNESBURG - As the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) embarks on its first big registration drive this weekend, the African National Congress (ANC) says it's leaders, including former president Jacob Zuma, will be deployed to various parts of the country.
The ruling party has given an update on its state of readiness.
The ANC says it will embark on an intensive voter registration drive through visits to various communities.
The party has called on South Africans and young people in particular to register.
The party's head of elections Fikile Mbalula said: “The campaign of the ANC is led by the president of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa. So, there is no question about those who come on board to complement the campaign and volunteer for the African National Congress. President Zuma, in his retirement as the former president and a veteran, has availed himself.”
Earlier on Friday, it emerged that Mbalula has resigned as a Member of Parliament (MP).
Mbalula is the second former minister after Lynne Brown to resign as an MP, following Ramaphosa’s changes to Cabinet.
#ANC The ruling party's head of elections Fikile Mbalula is giving an update on the ANC state of readiness ahead of this weekends voter registration drive. The ANC has called on all South Africans especially the youth to come out in their numbers. TK pic.twitter.com/1RJ0eZzonj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2018
#ANC Mbalula says Former President Jacob Zuma has availed himself to be deployed and he will be in and around Nkandla where he resides this voter registration weekend. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2018
More in Politics
-
ANC urges young people to register for 2019 elections
-
Ramaphosa to be quizzed on land issue, NPA, Zuma’s legal bills during Q&A
-
[EXCLUSIVE] DA to introduce clause that could get rid of De Lille
-
Fikile Mbalula resigns as Member of Parliament
-
Gigaba may face sanctions over U-turn on Gupta citizenship
-
Hawks take over probe into CT ANC official’s murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.