Zuma: Black unity only way to achieve radical economic transformation

DURBAN – In one of his first major public addresses since resigning from office, former president Jacob Zuma says that the unity of black people is the only way that radical economic transformation can be successfully achieved.

Zuma was speaking during the National Funeral Parlour Association (Nafupa) gala dinner on Thursday night.

The former statesman has been honoured for his bravery exuding black excellence and for being the “father of radical economic transformation.”

Zuma repeatedly expressed his excitement over the fact that Nafupa is a united formation seeking radical economic transformation.

#NAFUPA [WATCH] #Zuma speaking about the importance of unity among black people and how it contributes to the greater empowerment of those who were previously disadvantaged. ZN pic.twitter.com/UARGaaTtM1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 8, 2018

#NAFUPA [WATCH] #Zuma says if the issue of land is not resolved, when they are reunited with their ancestors, they might have to answer questions about why they didn't take it back despite having a better education, resources and even guns. ZN pic.twitter.com/u3Bxdo1Jkr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 8, 2018

He says black people are the only race that gets divided by other nations and then fight amongst themselves.

The former statesmen says that in the South African context, white minority capital uses black people working in their organisations to create a rift and maintain supremacy.

During his presidency, Zuma often spoke about an external force that was using some of his own African National Congress (ANC) comrades to publically attack him and damage his image.

#NAFUPA #Zuma says a lot of work still needs to be done to empower other black people. He adds that SA can't keep blaming itself for sluggish growth because other nations didn't have to face the Apartheid system. ZN pic.twitter.com/LknTq8gH8y — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 8, 2018

#NAFUPA #Zuma has received a reward for bravery. NAFUPA President Muzi Hlengwa says Zuma is the first president to get white people marching. Hlengwa again describes #Zuma as the “Father of RET.” ZN pic.twitter.com/EGFyvLfEDr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 8, 2018