Zuma: Black unity only way to achieve radical economic transformation

Former president Jacob Zuma says that black people are the only race that gets divided by other nations and then fight amongst themselves.

FILE: Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
6 hours ago

DURBAN – In one of his first major public addresses since resigning from office, former president Jacob Zuma says that the unity of black people is the only way that radical economic transformation can be successfully achieved.

Zuma was speaking during the National Funeral Parlour Association (Nafupa) gala dinner on Thursday night.

The former statesman has been honoured for his bravery exuding black excellence and for being the “father of radical economic transformation.”

Zuma repeatedly expressed his excitement over the fact that Nafupa is a united formation seeking radical economic transformation.

He says black people are the only race that gets divided by other nations and then fight amongst themselves.

The former statesmen says that in the South African context, white minority capital uses black people working in their organisations to create a rift and maintain supremacy.

During his presidency, Zuma often spoke about an external force that was using some of his own African National Congress (ANC) comrades to publically attack him and damage his image.

