Zondo’s office awaits Malema letter over Nombembe's appointment

PRETORIA - The office of the deputy Chief Justice says it will await a letter from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema before commenting on his utterances about the state capture commission of inquiry.

At a briefing on Thursday, Malema accused the commission's head of investigations, Terence Nombembe, of being compromised.

It emerged last year that the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, where Nombembe is the chief executive, received more than a million rand donation from the Gupta-linked Trillian Capital for its student fund.

Despite the money being paid back to Trillian, Malema says if Nombembe doesn’t recuse himself, they'll approach the courts to have him removed.

The judiciary’s Nathi Mncube says that Malema’s concerns about the state capture commission of inquiry have been noted, so has his intention to write a letter to deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Mncube says the commission is of the view that it is advisable to wait for Malema’s letter to reach Zondo before commenting.

In terms of the commission regulations, it is an offense to insult, disparage or belittle the chairperson or any member of the commission.

Meanwhile, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants has rejected Malema’s claims as misinformation, saying the donation from Trillian Capital was unsolicited and paid to a bursary fund.

It says the donation was paid back in full.