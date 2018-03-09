'You want war, you get war'
Police Minister Bheki Cele says that the SAPS is not at war with South Africans but will respond with war if threatened by criminals.
PRETORIA - Police Minister Bheki Cele says that the SAPS is not at war with South Africans but will respond with war if threatened by criminals.
Cele made the comments at a parade in Pretoria where he was officially welcomed by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole.
The minister says that the police are deployed to make South Africa a safer place for all.
"Whoever declares war against us, against innocent communities, against women... you want war, you get war. We shall refuse to fall in front of criminals."
Cele urged police officers to sharpen their skills to enhance their ability to fight crime.
He further warned that they will not tolerate anyone who tarnishes the name of the service.
#SAPS is hosting a parade this morning to officially welcome Police Minister Bheki Cele. On display are the new generation Nyalas. BB pic.twitter.com/QN89gC8ttS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2018
#SAPS Special Task Force... BB pic.twitter.com/aQDDyeeqha— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2018
#SAPS pic.twitter.com/lyGN6TLbLV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2018
#SAPS Cele and NatCom Sitole arrived on a... chariot? pic.twitter.com/lIdtrQWpEV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2018
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.