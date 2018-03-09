'You want war, you get war'

PRETORIA - Police Minister Bheki Cele says that the SAPS is not at war with South Africans but will respond with war if threatened by criminals.

Cele made the comments at a parade in Pretoria where he was officially welcomed by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole.

The minister says that the police are deployed to make South Africa a safer place for all.

"Whoever declares war against us, against innocent communities, against women... you want war, you get war. We shall refuse to fall in front of criminals."

Cele urged police officers to sharpen their skills to enhance their ability to fight crime.

He further warned that they will not tolerate anyone who tarnishes the name of the service.

#SAPS is hosting a parade this morning to officially welcome Police Minister Bheki Cele. On display are the new generation Nyalas. BB pic.twitter.com/QN89gC8ttS — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2018