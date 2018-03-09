UniteBehind granted interdict against Prasa threats, intimidation

UniteBehind claims there has been on-going intimidation by Prasa security guards after activists demonstrated outside Prasa's Cape Town offices in January.

CAPE TOWN - Lobby group #UniteBehind has been granted an interdict against the Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) following alleged threats against its members.

Activists had been calling for an urgent safety and security plan.

The Western Cape High Court this morning granted #UniteBehind an urgent interdict against Prasa.

This means should any member be intimidated again; they can take further legal action against those responsible.

The group says since it held the picket in January, its members have been receiving threats from Prasa security guards.

Activists, especially those residing in Khayelitsha, have allegedly been told to stop wearing #UniteBehind T-shirts.

UniteBehind's Zukiswa Vuka said: “Prasa security and personnel have been intimidating and threatening members of UniteBehind and members of the affiliate organisations - both when we are protesting and outside and in their homes around Khayelitsha.”

Prasa did not wish to comment on the allegations made by the group but says it will respect the judgment.