UniteBehind granted interdict against Prasa threats, intimidation
UniteBehind claims there has been on-going intimidation by Prasa security guards after activists demonstrated outside Prasa's Cape Town offices in January.
CAPE TOWN - Lobby group #UniteBehind has been granted an interdict against the Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) following alleged threats against its members.
The group claims there has been on-going intimidation by Prasa security guards after activists demonstrated outside Prasa's Cape Town offices in January.
Activists had been calling for an urgent safety and security plan.
The Western Cape High Court this morning granted #UniteBehind an urgent interdict against Prasa.
This means should any member be intimidated again; they can take further legal action against those responsible.
The group says since it held the picket in January, its members have been receiving threats from Prasa security guards.
Activists, especially those residing in Khayelitsha, have allegedly been told to stop wearing #UniteBehind T-shirts.
UniteBehind's Zukiswa Vuka said: “Prasa security and personnel have been intimidating and threatening members of UniteBehind and members of the affiliate organisations - both when we are protesting and outside and in their homes around Khayelitsha.”
Prasa did not wish to comment on the allegations made by the group but says it will respect the judgment.
More in Business
-
VAT hike tests Sarb’s hawkish stance
-
Tiger Brands appoints team to identify root of listeria
-
PBOC governor says Bitcoin not legitimate method of payment
-
Canadian bank wants Gupta-owned private jet grounded
-
SA competition watchdog approves $900m Sinopec, Chevron deal
-
Dept: Renewable energy projects won't affect Eskom's balance sheet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.