Go

Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recovering in Durban after successful surgery

Gwala was assaulted by three men in the early hours of Tuesday morning during a cycle.

FILE: South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala. Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala. Picture: Facebook.com.
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala is recovering in a Durban hospital following a successful five-hour operation on his right leg just days after being attacked.

Gwala was assaulted by three men in the early hours of Tuesday morning during a cycle.

The criminals used a handsaw to try and hack off Gwala’s legs.

Despite him offering up his bike, cellphone and watch, the attackers went ahead with the attempted amputations.

A crowdfunding page has been set-up to raise R750,000, a target that’s almost been reached.

Gwala’s friend and sponsor Sue de la Porte said: “The account is being overseen by BackaBuddy and there are plans in place for the administration of the account.”

De la Porte says Gwala is in high spirits.

“His dream has been to participate in the IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai in January. When I saw him on Thursday he expressed his eagerness to be up and about again.”

It’s not yet clear how long Gwala’s recovery will take.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

