Topbet whistleblower still suspended
JOHANNESBURG - Five days after an incident of sexual violation at a gambling franchise in Joburg, the whistleblower remains suspended.
On Monday, Eyewitness News revealed how a group of at least 20 women, at Topbet in Germiston, were forced to undress and be physically inspected after a small amount of menstrual blood was found in a communal staff toilet.
After the report, the company fired a manager who initiated the strip-search after she was found guilty of gross misconduct.
The company apologized unequivocally for the incident, saying that an investigation had been launched into the matter.
Topbet confirmed that one of the clerks who blew the whistle on the search had been suspended with full pay.
When asked why the woman had been suspended, this is what Topbet’s co-owner, Aisling O’Connor had to say.
"We've suspended her because the rape cases that she's laid, the poilce and labout lawyers have suggested that we suspend her."
Now, five working days after EWN first reported on the incident and despite major outcry for her to return to work, the woman remains on suspension.
Speaking on behalf of Topbet, Tshepo Sefotlhelo, says that the company cannot disclose the reasons for the suspension.
"Because we are at the final stages of the internal investigation we are unable to confirm in public why that is the case as it wil lprejudice the case for us and also for her."
Sefotlhelo says the report from an independent female advocate which was due to be releaed on Friday will now be released next week.
