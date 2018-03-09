Tiger Brands appoints team to identify root of listeria

The firm has confirmed that Enterprises Germiston and Polokwane factories remain closed while a deep cleaning process is conducted.

JOHANNESBURG - Tiger Brands says its appointed a team of local and international scientific experts to identify the root cause of the listeria strain.

The firm has confirmed that Enterprises Germiston and Polokwane factories remain closed while a deep cleaning process is conducted.

Tiger Brands also says its recall of all ready-to-eat meat products is at an advanced stage.

The World Health Organisation says the current listeria outbreak is the worst on the global record.

One hundred and eighty people have died from the disease, while almost a thousand cases have been recorded.

On Monday, Tiger Brands said it has sufficient protocols in place to deal with listeriosis and has done all it can to fight the disease.

Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall was on Monday adamant that the company’s products have not been linked to any deaths, saying listeria is a common bacterium in South Africa.

“Enterprise Foods follows stringent protocols for the manufacture of quality food products.”

Despite the bacteria linked to two outlets, he said his company would not apologise unless there is proof of negligence.

Additional reporting by Pelane Phakgadi