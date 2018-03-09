Tiger Brands appoints team to identify root of listeria
The firm has confirmed that Enterprises Germiston and Polokwane factories remain closed while a deep cleaning process is conducted.
JOHANNESBURG - Tiger Brands says its appointed a team of local and international scientific experts to identify the root cause of the listeria strain.
The firm has confirmed that Enterprises Germiston and Polokwane factories remain closed while a deep cleaning process is conducted.
Tiger Brands also says its recall of all ready-to-eat meat products is at an advanced stage.
The World Health Organisation says the current listeria outbreak is the worst on the global record.
One hundred and eighty people have died from the disease, while almost a thousand cases have been recorded.
On Monday, Tiger Brands said it has sufficient protocols in place to deal with listeriosis and has done all it can to fight the disease.
Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall was on Monday adamant that the company’s products have not been linked to any deaths, saying listeria is a common bacterium in South Africa.
“Enterprise Foods follows stringent protocols for the manufacture of quality food products.”
Despite the bacteria linked to two outlets, he said his company would not apologise unless there is proof of negligence.
Additional reporting by Pelane Phakgadi
More in Business
-
VAT hike tests Sarb’s hawkish stance
-
PBOC governor says Bitcoin not legitimate method of payment
-
UniteBehind granted interdict against Prasa threats, intimidation
-
Canadian bank wants Gupta-owned private jet grounded
-
SA competition watchdog approves $900m Sinopec, Chevron deal
-
Dept: Renewable energy projects won't affect Eskom's balance sheet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.