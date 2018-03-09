Taxi violence: Not in My Name says enough is enough

Demonstrators are moving from the Tshwane University of Technology, where Ncgobo was a student, to the scene where his charred remains were found in his car last week.

PRETORIA - A march by activist group Not in My Name is underway in the capital to demand justice for Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo.

Uber and Taxify drivers are leading the march through the city centre together as they call on the government to intervene in the continued violence in the taxi industry, sparked by a disagreement over market share with metered taxi drivers.

Comradery can be seen in the capital as members of the Not in My Name Campaign and Taxify and Uber drivers take a united stand against the murder of 21-year-old Ngcobo.

Not in My Name’s Siyabulela Jentile says this march is about standing in solidarity with Ngcobo’s family.

“Because honest people are losing their lives. Not only the drivers but also the passengers and the commuters are at risk.”

He says enough is enough.

“So it’s about time the Department of Transport together with the government at large take this matter with the urgency that it needs.”

Transport Minister Blade Ndzimande is expected to visit the Ngcobo family after the march.

