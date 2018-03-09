Sentencing of convicted racist Vicky Momberg underway

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria last year after video footage emerged of her insulting a black police officer using the K-word.

JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing proceedings are currently underway in the Randburg magistrates court for convicted racist Vicki Momberg.

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria last year after video footage emerged of her insulting a black police officer using the K-word.

In the video, Momberg is heard complaining about the caliber of black people in the country.

The court found that Momberg knew that her actions were unlawful when she racially abused the officers.

WATCH: Vicki Momberg guilty of crimen injuria after racist rant