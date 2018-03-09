Sassa: Social grants will be paid on 1 April
Sassa asked the court to suspend the invalidity of its contract with grants distributor, Cash Paymaster Service (CPS), for a further six months.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has assured the public that social grants will be paid come 1 April and that there's a contingency plan in place if the Constitutional Court doesn't rule in its favour.
Sassa asked the court to suspend the invalidity of its contract with grants distributor, Cash Paymaster Service (CPS), for a further six months to assist with cash payments of social grants.
Meanwhile, the South African Post Office (Sapo) is ready to distribute all other payments.
Acting Sassa CEO Pearl Bhengu says: "We’re pleased to announce a significant state of readiness for Sapo to commence on social grants and assure South Africans that social grants will be paid from 1 April.
"The relationship between Sassa and Sapo to ensure a small implantation of public sector-led payment model has evolved positively."
