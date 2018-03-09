Sars set to recover R16bn debt

Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela says the taxpayers who will be contacted include both traders and individuals.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Services (Sars) has appointed eight debt collection agencies to recover over R16 billion in debt owed to it.

The contract with the appointed agencies will run until the end of February 2019.

“They will be contacted via electronic channels. The agencies will embark on the traditional debt collection activity, that will include SMSes, emails, letters and other forms of notices.”

In February, Sars announced it had reached R1 trillion in revenue collection.

The service said it’s pleased to announce that it has crossed the psychological threshold.

It’s the third year in a row that Sars reached the milestone.