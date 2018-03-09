SAP aims to regain trust of South Africans in wake of Gupta deal scandal

SAP says an investigation has found compliance breaches and indications of misconduct regarding payments that were made to Gupta-linked entities.

JOHANNESBURG - German software giant SAP says it wants to regain the trust of South Africans and continue to operate in the country, adding that it will cooperate with all investigations.

SAP says an investigation has found compliance breaches and indications of misconduct regarding payments that were made to Gupta-linked entities in connection with its Eskom and Transnet contracts.

Three senior executives have since resigned.

There's no evidence of payments to the South African government or state-owned company officials but SAP is still looking at other public-sector business in the country.

The company's Adaire Fox-Martin says they've been operating in South Africa for 26 years and hope to continue.

“We understand that many of our customers, partners and the South African public is disappointed and let down by SAP. We’ve been truly humbled by the process and the entire board stands to behind me when I say we want to regain the trust of South Africans.”