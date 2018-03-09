Robin Packham to plead not guilty to wife's murder

Robin Packham is accused of murdering his wife Gill and trying to cover the murder up by putting her body in a car and torching it.

CAPE TOWN - Robin Packham intends pleading not guilty to a charge of murdering his wife.

This emerged during his bail hearing on Friday.

He’s accused of murdering his wife Gill and trying to cover the murder up by putting her body in a car and torching it.

She was a staff member at an upmarket girls’ school, Springfield Convent, in Cape Town’s southern suburbs.

Packham has been granted bail of R50,000 in the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

Packham will have to abide by strict bail conditions set by the court on Friday.

State advocate Susan Galloway told the court their investigations are incomplete at this stage, they still have to conduct an identity parade and they’re waiting for an outstanding forensic report as well as cellphone data analysis.

The Packham murder may have grabbed headlines, but it was not the only case of femicide before the courts on Friday.

Four men accused of raping and killing Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius in 2017 also appeared for a pre-trial hearing.

And six people implicated in the 2016 murder of six-month-old Zahnia Woodward also appeared in the Western Cape High Court.

The six-month-old was hit by a stray bullet while on her father’s arm outside their home.

Both matters were remanded until 23 March for another pre-trial conference.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)