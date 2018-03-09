Robin Packham to appear in court over wife’s murder

Robin Packham was arrested after his wife Gill Packham's charred body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car a few weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - A Constantia man accused of killing his wife will make another appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Robin Packham was arrested after his wife Gill Packham's charred body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car near the Diep River train station a few weeks ago.

Her spouse was apprehended at their Constantia home a week ago and faces charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The murder case against Packham was remanded until Friday, pending a decision from the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether his actions were premeditated and so constitute a schedule 6 offence or a lesser schedule 5 offence.

So far, the court has heard that the accused contacted a colleague on the morning his wife was reported missing, asking his co-worker to lie about an alibi for him on that day.

The State has disclosed that blood was found in his car, the couple's garage and bathroom at their Constantia home.

The court has also been informed that the couple were experiencing marital problems.

A memorial service was held for the deceased earlier this week, a day after her spouse made his first court appearance.

