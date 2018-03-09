Robin Packham granted R50,000 bail
Robin Packham is accused of murdering his school teacher wife Gill Packham, and trying to cover the murder up by putting her body in a car and torching it.
CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Robin Packham has been granted bail of R50,000.
He's accused of murdering his school administrator wife Gill and trying to cover the murder up by putting her body in a car and torching it.
Gill Packham was a staff member at upmarket girls’ school, Springfield Convent, in Cape Town's southern suburbs.
The court began the morning with a ruling allowing the media to record proceedings.
But photos of Rob may not be made public as the State still has to conduct an identity parade.
Packham was then brought into the dock, neatly dressed in a blue and white shirt and navy-blue pants.
State advocate Susan Galloway has indicated that they’re not opposed to Packham’s release on bail but set several bail conditions.
These include the 57-year-old being placed under house arrest until the end of the month, having to report to the Diep River Police Station twice a week, handing over his passport and refraining from making contact with witnesses.
The matter has been postponed until 8 May for further investigation.
