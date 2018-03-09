Ramaphosa to be quizzed on land issue, NPA, Zuma’s legal bills during Q&A
It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first question and answer session in Parliament since his election in February.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be tackled on the land question, public confidence in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Jacob Zuma’s legal bills when he answers Members of Parliament (MPs) questions in the National Assembly next week.
It will be Ramaphosa’s first question and answer session in Parliament since his election in February.
His deputy, David Mabuza, will make his own debut the following week.
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane wants President Ramaphosa to spell out the details of the government’s plan to expropriate land without compensation.
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is asking him to put a figure to the amount the Presidency has spent on Zuma’s legal fees, a question that the former president himself avoided answering last year.
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has a question about the role and powers of traditional leaders, while the National Freedom Party is asking what steps Ramaphosa will take to restore people’s confidence in the NPA.
African National Congress parliamentarians want to know about the Mining Charter, now the subject of fresh negotiations, and the social compact Ramaphosa wants to forge to help drive economic recovery.
Ramaphosa is set to answer questions on Wednesday 14 March; it will be Mabuza’s turn on Tuesday 20 March.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
