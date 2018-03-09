Ramaphosa to be quizzed on land issue, NPA, Zuma’s legal bills during Q&A

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Ramaphosa to be quizzed on land issue, NPA, Zuma’s legal bills during Q&A

It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first question and answer session in Parliament since his election in February.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA.
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA.
7 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be tackled on the land question, public confidence in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Jacob Zuma’s legal bills when he answers Members of Parliament (MPs) questions in the National Assembly next week.

It will be Ramaphosa’s first question and answer session in Parliament since his election in February.

His deputy, David Mabuza, will make his own debut the following week.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane wants President Ramaphosa to spell out the details of the government’s plan to expropriate land without compensation.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is asking him to put a figure to the amount the Presidency has spent on Zuma’s legal fees, a question that the former president himself avoided answering last year.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has a question about the role and powers of traditional leaders, while the National Freedom Party is asking what steps Ramaphosa will take to restore people’s confidence in the NPA.

African National Congress parliamentarians want to know about the Mining Charter, now the subject of fresh negotiations, and the social compact Ramaphosa wants to forge to help drive economic recovery.

Ramaphosa is set to answer questions on Wednesday 14 March; it will be Mabuza’s turn on Tuesday 20 March.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA