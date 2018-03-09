Popular Topics
Prasa refutes #UniteBehind activists’ claims of intimidation, threats

The group says there has been on-going intimidation by Prasa security guards after activists demonstrated outside the agency’s Cape Town offices in January.

FILE: Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
FILE: Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
7 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has refuted claims of intimidation and threats made by its staff against #UniteBehind activists.

UniteBehind was granted an urgent interdict against Prasa by the Western Cape High Court earlier on Friday.

The group says there has been on-going intimidation by Prasa security guards after activists demonstrated outside the agency’s Cape Town offices in January.

But Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani says this is not true.

“There was a meeting that was disrupted by #UniteBehind members, chanting and singing. They were then escorted out without an incident, and then they got into an altercation with commuters. We challenge #UniteBehind to produce any sort of evidence contrary to that.”

Zenani says Prasa plans on challenging the ruling.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

More in Local

