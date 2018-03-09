Prasa refutes #UniteBehind activists’ claims of intimidation, threats
The group says there has been on-going intimidation by Prasa security guards after activists demonstrated outside the agency’s Cape Town offices in January.
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has refuted claims of intimidation and threats made by its staff against #UniteBehind activists.
UniteBehind was granted an urgent interdict against Prasa by the Western Cape High Court earlier on Friday.
But Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani says this is not true.
“There was a meeting that was disrupted by #UniteBehind members, chanting and singing. They were then escorted out without an incident, and then they got into an altercation with commuters. We challenge #UniteBehind to produce any sort of evidence contrary to that.”
Zenani says Prasa plans on challenging the ruling.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
