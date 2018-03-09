OR Tambo security seize over 5kg of heroin

The suspect was about to board an international flight to Dubai on Thursday night when he was handcuffed. The drugs have an estimated value of R1 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Security officers have seized more than five kilograms of heroin at OR Tambo Airport.

The suspect was about to board an international flight to Dubai on Thursday night when he was handcuffed.

The drugs with an estimated value of R1 million were found concealed in the passenger’s luggage.

Airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler said: “As airport management, we are very pleased that our security officers remain at the top of their game. And as airport management, we have congratulated the staff concerned. Airport security is determined to continue to do everything possible to intercept drug couriers.”