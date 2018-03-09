NW premier urges officials to support fight against corruption after Hawks raid

Officials swooped on Premier Supra Mahumapelo's office on Thursday in a case relating to allegations of maladministration, fraud and corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has urged officials in his province to support efforts to end corruption after his offices were raided by the Hawks.

Officials swooped on the premier's office on Thursday in a case relating to allegations of maladministration, fraud and corruption.

Mahumapelo says he welcomes the probe as it's in line with government's efforts to end corruption.

“We just want to urge everybody to avoid being tempted to sensationalise matter that relate to strengthening democracy in this particular regard. Rather we all invest our energies in supporting the work that is being done by all the law enforcement agencies.”

The premier claims that junior officials are being used to steal information from government, referring to a recent social media leak of documents detailing payments to IT company Nepo Data Dynamics worth over R200 million.