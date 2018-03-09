Not in My Name to demand justice for murdered Taxify driver in Pretoria march

Siyabonga Ngcobo's charred remains were found in his car in what his colleagues believe is a murder that was carried out by rival metered taxi drivers.

JOHANNESBURG - Activist group Not in My Name will march in Pretoria on Friday to demand justice for Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo.

Ngcobo's charred remains were found in his car in the capital last week in what his colleagues believe is a murder that was carried out by rival metered taxi drivers.

The 21-year-old's death has again highlighted tensions in the taxi industry, sparked by a disagreement over market share and a metered industry that accuses e-hailing services like Uber and Taxify of having an unfair advantage.

Those marching in Pretoria on Friday are set to hand over a memorandum to transport officials as well as police.

Not in My Name secretary-general Themba Masango said: “They must know that we will ride what we like, we must not be dictated by anybody to go in certain vehicles just because they are telling us to go into this taxi. We’re the consumer and we’re the ones paying; we need government and the police to protect us.”

At the same time, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande is set to visit the Ngcobo family.

