Nehawu to remain on water strike until demands meet
Talks between the Water and Sanitation Department and the union deadlocked on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - With fears of a shortage of running water in taps across the country due to a nationwide strike in the sector, National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) says that its work stoppage will remain indefinite until all its demands are met.
Talks between the Water and Sanitation Department and the union deadlocked on Thursday.
The strike is over a number of issues, including bonuses, job losses and alleged corruption and maladministration within the department under its former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.
Nehawu says that it's not backing down until the Water and Sanitation Department delivers on its demands.
The union's Zola Sapheta said: “The ball is in the court of the department to either respond or keep quiet.”
Sapheta says while the union is aware that the strike will affect essential services, the department was notified in time about the work stoppage.
“There must be mechanisms put in place between the employer and the union that is intending to strike.”
The workers' union is also demanding Mokonyane account for leaving the department in a financial mess.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
