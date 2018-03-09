Nehawu: No choice but to act against corruption at Water Dept

Nehawu workers have gone on a nationwide strike after talks deadlocked at the bargaining council on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says while it's aware the strike by its members in the Water Department may affect essential services, it's been left with no choice but to act against corruption.

Workers have gone on a nationwide strike after talks deadlocked at the bargaining council on Thursday.

The strike by thousands of Nehawu members is over a number of issues including bonuses, job loses and alleged corruption and maladministration.

Residents have been warned of possible water disruptions for as long as the demonstration continues.

Nehawu's Zola Sapheta said: “That process of passing and also ensure that water is provided will be disrupted. It’s an unfortunate situation that we find our communities bearing the brunt as a result of the failure of the department.”