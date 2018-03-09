Nehawu: No choice but to act against corruption at Water Dept
Nehawu workers have gone on a nationwide strike after talks deadlocked at the bargaining council on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says while it's aware the strike by its members in the Water Department may affect essential services, it's been left with no choice but to act against corruption.
Workers have gone on a nationwide strike after talks deadlocked at the bargaining council on Thursday.
The strike by thousands of Nehawu members is over a number of issues including bonuses, job loses and alleged corruption and maladministration.
Residents have been warned of possible water disruptions for as long as the demonstration continues.
Nehawu's Zola Sapheta said: “That process of passing and also ensure that water is provided will be disrupted. It’s an unfortunate situation that we find our communities bearing the brunt as a result of the failure of the department.”
More in Local
-
Eight in CT court for business robbery
-
Topbet whistleblower still suspended
-
Fikile Mbalula resigns as Member of Parliament
-
[WATCH] Water porters see gap in CT water crisis
-
[WATCH LIVE] Court rules on Atul Gupta, Bank of Baroda dispute
-
NW premier urges officials to support fight against corruption after Hawks raid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.