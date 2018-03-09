MPs clash on who should take the blame for water crisis
Lawmakers want the national government to do more such as bolstering relief efforts.
CAPE TOWN - Opposition Members of Parliament have accused the national government of dropping the ball on the water crisis gripping the Western Cape and other provinces.
Lawmakers want the national government to do more, such as bolstering relief efforts.
On Thursday, MPs debated the drought and they differed on who should shoulder the blame for the crisis.
Democratic Alliance MP Leon Basson said: “We must not lose sight of national government that is failing to respond to the water disaster all over this country.”
The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Sam Matiase said: “Mmusi Maimane cannot use this crisis as a political football to deal with Patricia de Lille as he has done, blurring the lines between the state and the political party.”
