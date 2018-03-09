Mossel Bay farmer charged with attempted murder ordered to fix worker’s house

The farmer allegedly rammed his tractor into his worker's home while he was still inside the structure last week.

CAPE TOWN - A Mossel Bay farmer accused of trying to kill his worker has been ordered by a local court to fix the man's house.

The farmer allegedly rammed his tractor into his worker's home while he was still inside the structure last week.

The worker was injured and the farmer arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa's Dawid Kamfer approached the court on Friday seeking interim relief for the worker.

“A lawyer brought an urgent interdict against the farmer, they are repairing the damage.”