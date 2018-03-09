Mantashe: Work underway to prevent job cuts at Optimum Mine

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Mantashe: Work underway to prevent job cuts at Optimum Mine

Minister Gwede Mantashe visited the mine in Mpumalanga on Thursday following a strike by workers over unpaid salaries.

Protesters at the Optimum coal mine entrance in Mpumalanga. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
Protesters at the Optimum coal mine entrance in Mpumalanga. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says that government will work with industry to ensure a business rescue process at the troubled Gupta-owned Optimum Mine is a success.

Mantashe visited the mine in Mpumalanga on Thursday following a strike by workers over unpaid salaries in February.

The mine and other Gupta-owned companies have been placed under business rescue after the Bank of Baroda's decision to pull out of the country.

Mantashe says work is underway to prevent any job cuts.

"In the process, we will also ensure that other creditors get paid by the company and we must appreciate that the mine does not have a banking facility."

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA