Mantashe: Work underway to prevent job cuts at Optimum Mine

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says that government will work with industry to ensure a business rescue process at the troubled Gupta-owned Optimum Mine is a success.

Mantashe visited the mine in Mpumalanga on Thursday following a strike by workers over unpaid salaries in February.

The mine and other Gupta-owned companies have been placed under business rescue after the Bank of Baroda's decision to pull out of the country.

Mantashe says work is underway to prevent any job cuts.

"In the process, we will also ensure that other creditors get paid by the company and we must appreciate that the mine does not have a banking facility."