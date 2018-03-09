Man caught in possession of mother’s skull to remain in custody

Police say the suspect had been roaming around with his mother’s skull in a bag claiming it was protecting him from danger.

JOHANNESBURG - A 21-year-old Limpopo man who was caught allegedly with his mother’s skull in a bag will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Bonolo Lesetja allegedly dug up his mother’s grave, 17 years after she died and exhumed her skeleton.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says he was denied bail earlier on Friday and will appear in court again on Wednesday.

“It’s alleged the suspect went to a local cemetery in December 2017 and dug his mother’s grave until he finally exhumed her bones in January 2018 and took them home. The mother was buried in 2001.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)