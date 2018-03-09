Listeriosis claims 3 more lives, death toll now at 183
The listeriosis outbreak has been linked to Enterprise and Rainbow Chicken products which are now being recalled at all stores.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has urged health workers to continue to be vigilant for listeria symptoms after three more people died.
The death toll now standing at 183.
On Sunday, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said there was a clear lapse in quality control at the Enterprise food facility in Polokwane which has been identified as the source of the listeriosis outbreak.
The Enterprise's facility in Germiston and the Rainbow Chicken production in Sasolburg have also been implicated after the disease was detected in polony products. However, other cold meats and viennas may also be a risk.
Motsoaledi on Monday morning insisted that they are trying to determine how to deal with this issue going forward.
“There was no way that they were going to have this outbreak if there was no lapse. It definitely means there was a lapse, there was no good quality control."
The minister said his department is looking into legislation to determine which rule was breached by the Enterprise food facility in Polokwane.
“The food production chain is a long one. So, you find municipalities have got a role there, health has got a role, agriculture has got a role, Trade and Industry has got a role. So, we’re sitting down looking into legislation as to which rule was breached and who’s the custodian of that rule?"
The minister has again urged the public to throw away or return any polony products in their fridges to avoid contamination.
Additional reporting by Gia Nicolaides.
