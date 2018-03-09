'Let’s not talk war, let us not beat war drums'

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says he welcomes discussions with parties who differ with him on the land expropriation without compensation matter.

This follows King Goodwill Zwelithini’s call for government to stop expropriating land under the Ingonyama Trust to which he is a sole trustee.

Malema says that the motion passed in Parliament last month should be celebrated as a historic achievement for South Africans.

Political parties, including the Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus, Congress of the People and other formations, still speak against the motion with some saying it will result in South Africa being relegated to a fate similar to that of Zimbabwe.

Malema, however, disagrees.

“There’s a democratic discourse in South Africa on how the land should be expropriated without compensation. In Zimbabwe, there was machete, white people were beaten up.”

He has also discouraged King Zwelithini from making violent statements around the matter.

"Let’s not talk war, let us not beat war drums. Let us come up with superior arguments on why it shouldn’t be done like that."

Malema says other parties have failed to submit policies that would be an answer to the land issue in the country and therefore shouldn’t criticise this motion.