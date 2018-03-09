Kota restaurants feel the pinch following listeriosis cold meat ban

Alexandra restaurant worker Bongiwe Maseko says that although they don't use the polony from the two identified food manufacturers, regular customers are refusing to buy kotas with meat.

JOHANNESBURG – Some shop owners selling kota meals in Alexandra have told Eyewitness News they are struggling to keep their doors open after Sunday’s announcement of listerioris found in polony.

Selected Enterprise and Rainbow Chicken products have been recalled and removed from shelves.

Most of the 180 people who died after contracting the bacteria, are from Gauteng.

On 10th Avenue in Alexandra, Bongiwe Maseko works in her family restaurant, Good Hope, which has been popular for the past 30 years.

“I haven’t had a lot of customers, my bread goes to waste.”

Not far from her, is Faith Mashigo's Mbopha Kota restaurant.

Mashigo says children used to buy kota's on their way to school but they no longer do so.

“They were actually screaming that ‘Don’t go to the shop because there’s polony there, you’ll die.’”

Some restaurant owners say they don't know how they will be able to pay salaries if business doesn’t improve.