Ipid investigating reports that ‘Captain KGB’ tried to commit suicide

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it has sent its investigators to the Kgosi Mampuru Prison following reports that fired Crime Intelligence officer Morris Tshabalala tried to commit suicide.

Ipid arrested Tshabalala, known as “Captain KGB”, two months ago on charges of fraud and corruption after which he was fired from the force.

There are unconfirmed allegations that this attempted suicide by the former officer was his efforts to close an attempted escape.

The directorate's Moses Dlamini says they are investigating.

“We received reports that the detainee tried to kill himself by poison. We’ve sent our investigators to try and establish facts.”