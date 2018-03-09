Hawks take over probe into CT ANC official’s murder

ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) member Elese Depouche and his wife were shot outside their home earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have taken over the investigation into the murder of an African National Congress (ANC) official in Nyanga.

His wife survived the attack.

The Hawks are appealing for information which could help their investigation.

The motive behind Depouche's murder remains unclear.

This possibility of the murder being politically-motivated will be investigated.

The ANC PEC member and his wife were shot in their driveway on Tuesday evening.

The party says that it is shocked and has appealed for calm in the Nyanga community.