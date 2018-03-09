Govt urges South Africans to register for 2019 polls

This is the first registration weekend ahead of the 2019 polls.

JOHANNESBURG - Government is calling on eligible voters to visit their nearest voting station this weekend to register for next year's elections.

This is the first registration weekend ahead of the 2019 polls.

Voters are being urged to only visit stations in their districts between 8am and 5pm.

Furthermore, The African National Congress will brief the media on the state of readiness towards voter registration weekend later on Friday.

If you need more information, visit the IEC website here.