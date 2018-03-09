Former senior Sars officials charged in connection with spying on Scorpions
Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg have been implicated in the so-called ‘Project Sunday Evenings’ - so-named because intercepted communication was retrieved on Sunday evenings.
PRETORIA - It’s emerged former senior South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg have been charged in connection with spying on the Scorpions a decade ago.
The trio has been implicated in the so-called "Project Sunday Evenings" - so-named because intercepted communication was retrieved on Sunday evenings.
Both Pillay and van Loggerenberg were implicated in the now discredited reports about a unit within Sars which was unlawfully spying on people.
Pillay and van Rensburg are accused of hiring Helgard Lombard to intercept communication in the Scorpions’ offices between June and November 2007.
The charge sheet, which Eyewitness News has seen, further alleges that Pillay and van Loggerenberg agreed to pay Lombard R100,000 as gratification.
The case docket is dated May 2015, but has only recently been enrolled for prosecution.
The accused are scheduled to make their first court appearance on 9 April.
Former state prosecutor Gerrie Nel was at some point suspected of being involved in the unlawful spying, however, it's understood he is now a potential witness.
