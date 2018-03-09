Fikile Mbalula resigns as Member of Parliament

JOHANNESBURG - Former Police Minster Fikile Mbalula has resigned as a Member of Parliament.

The ANC made the announcement a shortwhile ago.

Mbalula was sacked in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet announcement last month.

He's now based at the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, where he is the head of elections ahead of next year's national vote.