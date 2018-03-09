Popular Topics
Fikile Mbalula resigns as Member of Parliament

Mbalula was sacked in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet announcement last month.

FILE: Former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula launches Operation Fiela II in Johannesburg on 23 January 2018. Picture: GCIS.

44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Police Minster Fikile Mbalula has resigned as a Member of Parliament.

The ANC made the announcement a shortwhile ago.

Mbalula was sacked in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet announcement last month.

He's now based at the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, where he is the head of elections ahead of next year's national vote.

Timeline

