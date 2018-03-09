Fikile Mbalula resigns as Member of Parliament

High Court rules R10m in Atul Gupta account be unfrozen
Mbalula was sacked in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet announcement last month.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Police Minster Fikile Mbalula has resigned as a Member of Parliament.
The ANC made the announcement a shortwhile ago.
He's now based at the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, where he is the head of elections ahead of next year's national vote.
RESIGNATION OF ANC MP FIKILE MBALULA pic.twitter.com/NIRJw9hfHo— ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) March 9, 2018
